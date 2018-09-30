Trubisky completed 19 of 26 passes for 354 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bears' 48-10 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 53 yards.

It's quite possible the second-year quarterback will one day look back on this jaw-dropping effort as a turning point, as he turned in a completely unexpected performance. Trubisky connected with Tarik Cohen, Taylor Gabriel (twice), Trey Burton, Allen Robinson and Josh Bellamy for scores, racking up five of his six touchdowns in a spectacular first half. After primarily operating in the short- and mid-range passing window for the first three games, Trubisky averaged a whopping 13.6 yards per attempt Sunday, connecting on four passes of more than 20 yards. Trubisky will look to put together some type of reasonable encore when he faces the Dolphins following a Week 5 bye.