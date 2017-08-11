Trubisky completed 18 of 25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown with a 103.1 quarterback run during Thursday's preseason opener against Denver.

After making just 13 collegiate starts, Trubisky is expected to spend the season fine-tuning his craft as Mike Glennon's backup. Trubisky is considered the quarterback of the future, and with the Bears in a clear rebuild, the 2017 No. 2 overall selection could land behind center at some point this year. However, even with Thursday's encouraging showing in mind, Trubisky's unlikely to be a reliable fantasy asset this season.