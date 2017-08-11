Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Shows well in preseason debut
Trubisky completed 18 of 25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown with a 103.1 quarterback run during Thursday's preseason opener against Denver.
After making just 13 collegiate starts, Trubisky is expected to spend the season fine-tuning his craft as Mike Glennon's backup. Trubisky is considered the quarterback of the future, and with the Bears in a clear rebuild, the 2017 No. 2 overall selection could land behind center at some point this year. However, even with Thursday's encouraging showing in mind, Trubisky's unlikely to be a reliable fantasy asset this season.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: WIll not open season as starting quarterback•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Signs rookie contract•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Not threatening holdout despite lack of contract•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: No complaints about No. 2 role•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Drafted by Chicago in trade up•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...