Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Sidelined Friday
Trubisky isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Giants.
Trubisky opened the preseason Thursday, Aug. 8 with three offensive snaps, all of them handoffs. While he wants to get in more in-game reps before the regular season, coach Matt Nagy may err on the side of caution and hold him out for the two exhibitions games to come. If Trubisky doesn't get another chance to suit up this month, Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray will direct the Bears offense.
