Trubisky signed a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth approximately $29 million with the Bears, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Trubisky's rookie deal reportedly includes a signing bonus of around $19 million. The second overall pick of this year's draft, Trubisky will now have no potential distraction as the Bears prepare for training camp, as he's finally under contract with the team. Despite the hefty investment in him, however, Trubisky is slated to back up veteran Mike Glennon during his rookie season, and isn't planned to start unless an injury or Glennon's poor performance requires a change.