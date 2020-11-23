Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that he's not yet ready to name Trubisky (shoulder) or Nick Foles (hip) the starter for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Trubisky has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a lingering shoulder injury, but Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that the 2017 first-round pick is present for Monday's practice while Foles is absent. The Bears reportedly consider Foles day-to-day due to a potential hip pointer sustained Nov. 16 versus Minnesota. It appears that a substantive update on Chicago's quarterback situation won't arrive until Wednesday's practice at the earliest, but the Week 12 starting gig could simply go to whomever of Trubisky or Foles is healthiest.