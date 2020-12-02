Coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky will start Sunday's game versus the Lions, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Nagy didn't make a decision on the Bears' starting QB for Week 12 until Friday, but he got out ahead of it and made the call to go with Trubisky over Nick Foles (hip) for Week 13. Foles himself returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, but perhaps he was testing the waters to see how his hip pointer would hold up. In any case, Trubisky will have a chance for redemption after completing just 26 of 46 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this past Sunday at Green Bay.
