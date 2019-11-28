Trubisky completed 29 of 38 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday. He also rushed four times for four yards.

Trubisky racked up a season-best yardage total and was especially sharp in the second half, during which he accumulated 192 of his yards and threw only two incompletions. The often-embattled third-year quarterback was able to capitalize on the Lions' season-long weaknesses defending the pass and connected with Allen Robinson, Jesper Horsted and David Montgomery for his trio of scoring tosses, the latter coming with just 2:17 remaining and capping off a clutch nine-play, 90-yard game-winning march. Trubisky eclipsed the season-high 278 yards he'd just posted four days prior with his spectacular performance, making the last pair of contests his most productive two-game stretch of the season by far. He'll look to continue building momentum as the Bears try to keep postseason hopes alive in a Week 14 Thursday night home matchup versus the Cowboys.