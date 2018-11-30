Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Still doubtful after throwing
Coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky (shoulder) did some throwing at Friday's practice, though it wasn't enough to prevent the Bears from listing him as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Chase Daniel is expected to get another start Sunday, with Trubisky then returning for a Week 14 home game against the Rams on Sunday Night Football (Dec. 9). The 24-year-old quarterback has been listed as a limited practice participant throughout the week, but there hadn't been any report of him throwing passes prior to Friday. His progress at the end of the week suggests he could have a fairly normal practice schedule next week.
