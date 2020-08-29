Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Saturday neither Trubisky or Nick Foles will be listed as the starter before the team's Week 1 matchup against the Lions, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

It seems like a bit of gamesmanship on behalf of the Bears, as Matt Nagy did suggest the team will know who the starter is during that first week of practice ahead of Week 1. All indications from beat writers seem to lean towards Foles as the frontrunner, but only because of Trubisky's struggles throughout training camp. With two weeks left of the "preseason", it's possible the 2017 No. 3 overall pick could play his way into the starting lineup with a handful of solid practices.