Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Struggles, but gets win
Trubisky completed 16 of 30 pass attempts for 110 yards, a touchdown and a trio of interceptions in Sunday's 15-6 win over the Rams. He added 23 rushing yards on six carries.
Trubisky certainly didn't bring his A-game to this contest, but his defense and rushing attack bailed him out in a winning effort. The Rams hadn't been an intimidating secondary to face for a good chunk of the season, but the full return of Aqib Talib could certainly be felt in the box score. Trubisky was also coming off of a two-week hiatus due to a shoulder injury, but there were no reports of a re-aggravation. Assuming that news stands, the sophomore quarterback will look to improve on Sunday's poor outing against a scuffling Packers squad in Week 15.
