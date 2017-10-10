Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Struggles in debut
Trubisky completed 12 of 25 passes for 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed three times for 22 yards and a lost a fumble.
Trubisky's debut included a brilliantly designed two-point conversion run as well. With little help from a bare cupboard of targets, though, Trubisky was unable to stretch the field, completing just one pass for 20 yards. While that happened to be his first career touchdown, Trubisky's toss only found tight end Zach Miller after being tipped by a defender. The North Carolina product also committed a pair of turnovers, including an interception deep in his own territory that set up Minnesota's game-winning field goal. Although Monday's outcome didn't go his way, Trubisky will hope to apply what he learned and show improvement at the Ravens this Sunday.
