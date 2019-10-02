Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Targeting return after bye week
Trubisky is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a dislocated left throwing shoulder but could return after Chicago's bye week, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Trubisky is also nursing a slight labrum tear in his non-throwing shoulder, but he won't require surgery to address either injury. The Bears appear on track to roll with Chase Daniel under center versus the Raiders in London, after which the team will benefit from a Week 6 bye. Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Trubisky will be considered day-to-day after the bye week, setting the stage for a possible Week 7 return against the Saints if his recovery goes well.
