Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Three snaps in preseason opener
Trubisky started the preseason opener against the Panthers, handing the ball off three times to Mike Davis before exiting for the night.
Aside from David Montgomery, Trubisky was the only skill position starter to take the field in this contest. It's unclear as to how much work he'll see in preseason games, but going into his second year in Matt Nagy's offense, it's possible that after Chicago was in the bottom-third of the league in pass attempts, the quarterback could see an increase in opportunity. For now, he's being drafted as a backup in fantasy leagues, but if this offense breaks out, Trubisky could crush his draft position.
