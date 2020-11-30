Trubisky completed 26 of 46 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns along with two interceptions in Chicago's 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Trubisky and the Bears quickly fell behind in this contest, but once the game was out of hand, he was able to pile up significant production while the defense was no longer playing aggressively. Should he continue to function as a starting quarterback, he'll be considered a low-upside fantasy option.