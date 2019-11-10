Trubisky completed 16 of 23 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago's 20-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Trubisky had another slow start, as he was held to fewer than 35 yards until a couple minutes remained in the first half before turning things around. Even though his yardage total was low, he tied a season-high 7.5 yards per attempt while matching a season-best three touchdown passes. This was just the third time all season he's thrown a TD in a game, and he's only surpassed 231 yards on two occasions. As a result, he'll remain a low-floor weekly fantasy option.