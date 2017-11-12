Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Throws for 297 yards
Trubisky completed 21 of 35 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Green Bay.
Trubisky briefly gave Chicago the lead early in the fourth quarter with a 46-yard touchdown strike to Joshua Bellamy, snapping a two game scoreless streak for the rookie passer. Sunday's outing almost doubled Trubisky's previous season high in yardage of 164. In fairness to Trubisky, he's playing in what was to be a red-shirt season with a receiving corps decimated by the offseason departure of Alshon Jeffery and injuries to the likes of Kevin White and Zach Miller. Hope for the rest of the season might be found in Trubisky's work with trade-acquisition Dontrelle Inman, who snagged six passes for 88 yards in his first game as a Bear.
