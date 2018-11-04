Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Throws for a score
Trubisky completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 41-9 win over Buffalo. He had a six-yard run during the game.
Trubisky didn't have to do much against a tough Bills defense as his defense and running game scored four touchdowns on three Buffalo turnovers in the second quarter. He finally got in on the action in the games final minutes, slinging a quick out to tight end Trey Burton for a two-yard touchdown. The second-year player has been slowed lately, completing just 54.5 percent of his passes over the past three games against some pass defenses. Next Sunday should offer a reprieve against division rival Lions, owners of the second worst opponent passer rating in the league.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Tosses two scores in Week 8 win•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Another huge performance•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Tops 300 yards in overtime loss•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Shocks with six touchdowns in blowout win•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fails to find end zone•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Throws two touchdowns in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...