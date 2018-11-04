Trubisky completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 41-9 win over Buffalo. He had a six-yard run during the game.

Trubisky didn't have to do much against a tough Bills defense as his defense and running game scored four touchdowns on three Buffalo turnovers in the second quarter. He finally got in on the action in the games final minutes, slinging a quick out to tight end Trey Burton for a two-yard touchdown. The second-year player has been slowed lately, completing just 54.5 percent of his passes over the past three games against some pass defenses. Next Sunday should offer a reprieve against division rival Lions, owners of the second worst opponent passer rating in the league.