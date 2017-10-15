Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Throws just 16 passes in overtime win
Trubisky completed eight of 16 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown while adding four scrambles for 32 yards and losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win at Baltimore.
Trubisky produced just 29 passing yards in the first half, but almost matched that total on a third-quarter touchdown pass to Dion Sims from 27 yards out. While he was able to lead Chicago to victory over a Ravens team with an equally inept passing game, Trubisky doesn't seem close to being a reliable fantasy option at this point given his lack of weapons and volume in Chicago's run-first offense.
