Trubisky completed 25 of 31 passes for 231 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 31-15 win over the Redskins.

Trubisky left some completions out there, but was still vastly improved after an uninspiring first two games of the season. He found Taylor Gabriel from three yards for his first touchdown of the campaign, then returned to Gabriel for two more scores, all during the second quarter. That included a superb 36-yard connection in the final minute before halftime, showcasing his ability to make plays on the run. Although a lousy fourth-quarter interception from the Redskins' six-yard line offered a sour note toward the end, Trubisky can still be relatively pleased with his bounce-back performance in Week 3.