Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Tops 300 yards in overtime loss
Trubisky completed 22 of 31 passes for 316 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while rushing eight times for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Miami.
Trubisky failed to lead the offense to any points in the first half, but he turned things around after halftime. He capped the Bears' first possession of the second half with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Trey Burton and added a 12-yard score to Allen Robinson on his very next throw. Trubisky also had a would-be fourth-quarter touchdown called back on a penalty before getting picked off in the end zone on the very next play. He bounced back with a 29-yard touchdown to Anthony Miller, but the mistake-prone Bears found a way to blow their seven-point lead 16 seconds later before ultimately falling in overtime. This up-and-down performance confirms that last week's six-touchdown performance was likely an aberration, so plan accordingly in Week 7 against New England.
