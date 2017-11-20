Trubisky completed 18 of 30 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Detroit. He added 53 yards on six carries and lost a fumble during the game.

Trubisky padded the Bears' early lead in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone to fellow rookie Adam Shaheen. The fun, for the most part, stopped there as a Trubisky fumble led to the Lions' first touchdown in the second quarter. Trubisky has been excellent at playing Foxball, head coach John Fox's conservative brand of football, with just one pick in his last five games. Still, with just three touchdowns in that span, he shouldn't be on your radar.