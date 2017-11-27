Trubisky completed 17 of 33 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Eagles. He rushed for 12 yards on four carries during the contest.

It was certainly a step back for Trubisky, who had as many picks against the Eagles on Sunday as he had through his first six career starts. The Bears' typically conservative approach didn't stand a chance with the Eagles up by multiple scores early. With no multi-touchdown games this season and just one performance of over 180 passing yards, the rookie shouldn't be on your radar.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop