Trubisky completed 17 of 33 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Eagles. He rushed for 12 yards on four carries during the contest.

It was certainly a step back for Trubisky, who had as many picks against the Eagles on Sunday as he had through his first six career starts. The Bears' typically conservative approach didn't stand a chance with the Eagles up by multiple scores early. With no multi-touchdown games this season and just one performance of over 180 passing yards, the rookie shouldn't be on your radar.