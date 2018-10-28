Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns while adding 51 yards on six rushing attempts in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets.

Trubisky benefited from a perfect play call on his first touchdown, hitting Tarik Cohen on a screen out of the backfield against an all-out blitz. Cohen did the rest, turning the play into a 70-yard touchdown to open the scoring. The quarterback didn't make many other significant plays with his arm, though he did find Anthony Miller for a four-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Trubisky also continues to be a factor with his legs, having rushed for at least 47 yards in four consecutive games heading into a Week 9 trip to Buffalo.