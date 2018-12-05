Coach Matt Nagy believes Trubisky (shoulder) will return Sunday against the Rams, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

During media availability Wednesday, Nagy said Trubisky has been "throwing the ball well," according to Dickerson. Nagy added that Trubisky will have to look good in practice in order to make his first appearance since Week 11, so his activity level will be monitored closely to learn whether a return is possible. Chase Daniel would earn another start if Trubisky is unable to prove the health of his right throwing shoulder.

More News
Our Latest Stories