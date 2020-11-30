Trubisky appears likely to start against the Lions in Week 13, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Matt Nagy didn't officially name Trubisky his starter while speaking to the media Monday, but Adam Jahns of The Athletic agrees that the 2017 No. 2 overall pick looks set to get another chance under center. Trubisky threw 242 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Packers during Sunday night's 41-25 divisional loss, but much of that production was racked up with the game well out of hand. Should Nick Foles (hip) make substantial progress in his recovery this week, it could make Nagy's decision to determine a starter more complicated.