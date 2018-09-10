Trubisky completed 23 of 35 passes for 171 yards during Sunday's 24-23 loss to Green Bay. He also rushed seven times for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The night started very well for Trubisky, who completed eight of nine passes for 99 yards in the first quarter -- good for a 112.5 quarterback rating. The North Carolina product averaged just 2.7 yards per pass attempt from there on out, though, as the Bears had trouble sustaining drives and ultimately blew a 17-0 halftime lead. While the mistakes were aplenty, Trubisky nonetheless showed glimpses of being an above-average quarterback. He'll now look to rebound against the Seahawks in Week 2 in the Bears' home opener.