Trubisky went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's contest versus the Vikings, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Trubisky got flushed to his left and coughed up the ball to the Vikings at the end of the play, but the turnover was nullified by a defensive penalty. The nature of his injury hasn't been released, but the Bears sent in Chase Daniel to replace Trubisky.

