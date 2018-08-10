Trubisky completed two of four passes for four yards during Thursday's 30-27 loss to Cincinnati.

Fans looking forward to seeing Trubisky in Matt Nagy's new scheme didn't get much more than a peek. The sophomore passer tossed a short pass to new tight end Trey Burton, had a third-down scramble called back for holding, and was out after two unproductive series. Being guided by innovative offensive minds like Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich should, in theory, be a return to more familiar territory for Trubisky, who worked in a spread-out system in North Carolina. Reports from camp and Thursday's preseason opener indicate that there's still some adjustment needed for the young quarterback.