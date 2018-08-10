Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Underwhelms in preseason opener
Trubisky completed two of four passes for four yards during Thursday's 30-27 loss to Cincinnati.
Fans looking forward to seeing Trubisky in Matt Nagy's new scheme didn't get much more than a peek. The sophomore passer tossed a short pass to new tight end Trey Burton, had a third-down scramble called back for holding, and was out after two unproductive series. Being guided by innovative offensive minds like Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich should, in theory, be a return to more familiar territory for Trubisky, who worked in a spread-out system in North Carolina. Reports from camp and Thursday's preseason opener indicate that there's still some adjustment needed for the young quarterback.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Playing Thursday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Inconsistent in first practices•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gains another weapon in draft•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Set to run attacking offense•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Free agent additions should help•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Excited about new coach•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...