Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Unlikely to play in Week 5
A MRI revealed that Trubisky suffered a dislocated (non-throwing) left shoulder Sunday against the Vikings, along with a slight labrum tear, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Additionally, the QB doesn't need surgery and should he back "sooner rather than later," per the report. While Trubisky will travel with the Bears to London this week, he's unlikely to play Sunday against the Raiders, which sets the stage for Chase Daniel to be the team's Week 5 starter at QB.
