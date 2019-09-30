Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Unlikely to play this week
Trubisky (shoulder) is not expected to be available Week 5 against the Raiders in London, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Trubisky was forced out of Sunday's 16-6 divisional win over Minnesota due to a left shoulder injury, for which he's undergoing medical tests Monday. While a timetable for the third-year quarterback's recovery still remains unclear, it appears possible that he could be facing a multi-week absence. In any case, Chase Daniel is locked in for at least one more start versus Oakland.
