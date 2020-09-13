Trubisky completed 20 of 32 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns while adding 26 yards on the ground in Chicago's 27-23 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

After struggling through the first three quarters, Trubisky rewarded fantasy managers who started him by throwing three fourth-quarter touchdown strikes to pull out the victory for Chicago. Although there's no way to know if he'll retain the starting job for the long term, it would be a surprise if he wasn't under center in Week 2 against the Giants at Soldier Field, though he offers little consistent upside, making him useful only in leagues that start two quarterbacks.