Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: WIll not open season as starting quarterback
Trubisky is expected to start the season on the bench, as general manager Ryan Pace named Mike Glennon the Bears starting quarterback, Brad Biggs on Twitter reports.
This news was expected, as Trubisky made 13 collegiate starts and is seen as a player who'll need some development before eventually taking over the role he was drafted for. Although he doesn't open the season as the lead option, it's certainly possible that if Glennon and/or the Bears struggle significantly, the organization will speed along his development by getting him on the field this year. For now, he's merely a player to target in dynasty leagues.
