Trubisky (shoulder) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Coach Matt Nagy said that he's "cautiously optimistic" Trubisky will start versus the Saints on Sunday, but he'll nonetheless split practice reps with backup Chase Daniel as a precaution, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. A final decision on Trubisky's availability for Week 7 will come after the Bears analyze how well the third-year quarterback holds up following a full week of practices.

