Coach Matt Nagy said that Trubisky (shoulder) would be a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

It doesn't represent a notable step forward for Trubisky in his recovery from a right shoulder sprain, as he was limited in Wednesday's session and Nagy added the quarterback wouldn't throw Thursday, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Unless Trubisky makes some meaningful progress Friday, it appears he'll be sidelined for a second straight game Sunday against the Giants, which aligns with what Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday. If that's the case, Chase Daniel would pick up another start after completing 27 of 37 attempts for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

