Trubisky is expected to start the second half of Sunday's preseason game at Tennessee with the first-team offense, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Under normal circumstances, Trubisky's arrival on the field wouldn't be a surprise in preseason Week 3, but the rookie actually worked with the first-teamers in practice for the first time Wednesday. After the session, head coach John Fox stated there's been "no change" to the quarterback depth chart, with Mike Glennon still in the top spot, per Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times. Instead, the Bears planned all along to work Trubisky into the first-team mix. The pseudo-promotion is warranted, as he's thoroughly outplayed Glennon to the tune of 24-for-33 passing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in two preseason appearances.