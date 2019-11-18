Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Will start Week 12, if healthy
Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Trubisky (hip) would "absolutely" remain the Bears' starting quarterback Week 12 versus the Giants if cleared to play, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While he was slogging through an unproductive outing in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Rams, Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer late in the second quarter, when he was sacked by Los Angeles' Troy Hill. Chicago's training staff determined Trubisky was fit to play in the second half, but Nagy noted the quarterback's hip stiffened up in the fourth quarter. Nagy decided to pull Trubisky with 3:31 remaining, opening the door for veteran Chase Daniel to direct the final drive of the night. With the coach stressing that the decision to pull Trubisky early had nothing to do with his play, the struggling signal-caller looks like he'll be back out there against the Giants if the hip doesn't prove to be a major concern.
