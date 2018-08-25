Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Won't play Saturday
Trubisky won't play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Chiefs, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Trubisky is being rested, along with many of the Bears' starters, for Saturday's game. The team effectively has five preseason games since they played in the Hall of Fame game and head coach Matt Nagy is pleased enough with how the team has looked in practice that he won't risk injury to many key players. Look for Chase Daniel to draw the start in place of Trubisky.
