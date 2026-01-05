Sweat recorded four tackles, including two solo, and 0.5 sacks in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Sweat finished his seventh NFL season with career highs in sacks (10.0) and tackles (53) while reaching the sack column in eight of his final 12 contests. He also added six passes defended, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, solidifying his profile as a sack-dependent but productive IDP. He is signed with Chicago through 2027 and remains a weekly edge-rusher option.