Sweat agreed to a four-year, $98 million extension with Chicago on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick for Sweat on Tuesday, and the team wasted no time extending its new edge rusher. Sweat's new deal includes almost $73 million guaranteed, and it will kick in at the beginning of the 2024 season. The 2019 first-round pick has been a productive pass rusher since entering the league, recording 35.5 sacks in 67 appearances. Sweat's annual salary of $24.5 million makes him the fifth-highest paid edge rusher in the NFL, and he's expected to help fortify a Bears defense that's struggled to get after the quarterback for years to come.