Wright finished with five tackles (four solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Friday's 24-15 win over the Eagles.

The cornerback forced and recovered the same fumble on a tush push attempt in the third quarter. Wright also played on all 51 defensive snaps even with Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (calf) back from injuries. He has played on at least 66 percent of the defensive snaps in every game this season, recording 54 tackles (38 solo), 10 pass breakups, including five interceptions, and three fumble recoveries, so he should maintain some sort of role moving forward.