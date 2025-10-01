Bears' Nahshon Wright: Four tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright recorded four tackles (four solo) in the Bears' win over the Raiders on Sunday.
With Jaylon Johnson (groin) missing most of the first four games of the season and looking at an extended absence, Wright has been serving as an every-down cornerback on the outside for Chicago. Through four games, he has 19 tackles (13 solo) and one pass breakup, including a pick-six interception.
