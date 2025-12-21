Bears' Nahshon Wright: Heavy tackle involvement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright recorded eight tackles, including three solo, in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.
Wright logged his third game this season with more than six tackles and his first such outing with at least eight stops since Week 8. He also has five interceptions this season, though tackle totals have fluctuated week-to-week. That mix leaves him as an inconsistent IDP with big-play-driven upside.
