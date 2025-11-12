Wright posted three solo tackles, two pass defenses and a fumble recovery during the Bears' 24-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Wright fumbled on a Jaxson Dart fumble late in the third quarter, and the Bears were able to convert on the turnover with a Cairo Santos 22-yard field goal eight plays later. Wright has recorded an interception or a fumble recovery in four of his last five games and is up to 42 combined tackles through nine regular-season games.