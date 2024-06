Davis (foot) was spotted working out in a limited fashion during Wednesday's minicamp, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Davis sustained a foot injury during the Bears' 2023 season finale and he is still going through the recovery process. Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Thursday that Davis will be the team's starting right guard heading into the 2024 season, and he expects the 27-year-old to be back at full health by the beginning of training camp.