The Bears signed Peterman to the active roster Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Peterman was called up from the practice squad for Chicago's Week 12 loss to the Jets with starting quarterback Justin Fields inactive due to a shoulder injury. However, the practice-squad signal-caller did not see any playing time behind quarterback Trevor Siemian, who wound up playing every offensive snap despite suffering an oblique injury in pregame warmups. Siemian then did not practice at all during Week 13 prep before the team eventually announced he would undergo season-ending surgery, landing him on injured reserve Saturday, per Pelissero. With Fields now expected to return for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Peterman will likely serve as the Bears' backup signal-caller for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.