The Bears elevated Peterman to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The bigger picture here is that Peterman's elevation could mean that Justin Fields (shoulder) may be held out of Chicago's Week 12 road game against the Jets. If that's the case, Peterman would likely serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Trevor Siemian. Peterman has attempted only five NFL passes since 2018, all of which came in a single contest while with the Raiders in 2020.