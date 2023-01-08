Peterman completed 11 of 19 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season completing 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Finishing his fifth year in the league, Peterman may be hard-pressed to have a roster spot as anything higher than a third-string quarterback, as he's completed less than 55 percent of his pass attempts during his career while throwing significantly more interceptions than touchdowns. He's now an unrestricted free agent.

