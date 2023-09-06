Chicago listed Peterman as the second quarterback on its official depth chart Wednesday ahead of Week 1 versus Green Bay, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Despite some confusion that was created when he did not make the Bears' initial final roster cuts last week, it looks like Peterman will serve as QB2 behind Justin Fields for a second consecutive season, at least early on. There is still an unconventional third quarterback on the roster in the form of rookie undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent, however, so Peterman's grip on the backup slot is evidently not very firm.