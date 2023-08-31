Peterman signed a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Peterman did not make it through the Bears' initial final roster cuts, but has rejoined the team after clearing waivers. He served as the team's primary backup in 2022, but was competing with Tyson Bagent for that role during training camp. It looked like he lost the job when he got cut, but Chicago is now rolling with three quarterbacks on their roster. More clarity should be gained on the situation when the team releases its first depth chart next week.