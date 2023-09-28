Peterman re-signed with the Bears on Sept. 21, one day after being released, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

According to Finley, Peterman's brief removal from the 53-man roster was the result of the Bears' desire to sign another player off an opposing team's practice squad, but the deal ultimately didn't come to pass. As a result, Peterman ended up suiting up for this past Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Chiefs, but he didn't take any snaps even though the game turned into a blowout by halftime. Peterman has dressed for all three of the Bears' games to date as the backup to Justin Fields, with rookie Tyson Bagent being inactive for each of those contests as the team's No. 3 quarterback.